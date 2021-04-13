Sunyani clubs engage GFA President for over 4 hours over hooliganism

Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, GFA President

The President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt E.S Okraku was held in a marathon meeting by clubs in the Bring Regional capital for over four hours over hooliganism on Monday afternoon.

The President who is on a tour to interact with clubs in the Zone 1 of the Division One League was welcomed by clubs in the regional capital who demonstrated passion and dedication during the session.



The four clubs; B.A United, Bofoakwa Tano, Nsoatreman and Young Apostles were all represented by their club leadership as well as their fans.



The session which was impregnated with passion and the desire to see Ghana football chart a new path addressed varied issues including officiating, match reports by Match Commissioner and referees, as well as the conduct of fans at match venues.



The president and his ten-member team addressed the causes of hooliganism and called on the club leadership to always ensure their fans appreciate the conduct of match officials.



One major challenge which was confronting the Brong Ahafo (football region) clubs was the perception that top FA officials were backing a club in the Northern part of the country to secure qualification into the Premier League.

However, after the deliberations, the clubs and their fans accepted the fact that there was nothing like that being championed by the FA and appreciated the effort of the FA in the fight against hooliganism.



The clubs were also urged to appreciate mistakes committed by referees as part of the game and even in the instance they suspect foul play, they should just report such referees to be punished.



The Ghana FA president had held a similar meeting in Kenyase where he interacted with the leadership and fans of Unity FC over the recent surge in hooliganism in the region.



The entourage will continue to Dormaa Ahenkro and Berekum on Tuesday before continuing to Techiman and Kintampo before moving to Tamale.