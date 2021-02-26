Super Clash: GHALCA boss pleads with Hearts and Kotoko fans to stay at home

GHALCA Chairman, Kudjoe Fianoo

Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Kudjoe Fianoo, has pleaded with both supporters of Accra Hearts and Asante Kotoko to comport themselves and obey the protocols put in place ahead of the Super Clash on Sunday.

Asante Kotoko hosts Accra Hearts of Oak in this outstanding Ghana Premier League game to be played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, February 28, 2021.



The game will be played behind closed doors per the directive from the Ghana Football Association due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the country.



There have been talks for the GFA to give a special dispensation to the game to enable the supporters to watch the biggest football match of the season.



However, the FA has stuck to its earlier decision on the game being played behind closed doors.

The GHALCA boss has therefore pleaded with both supporters of the club to respect the directive in place and desist from going to the stadium on Sunday.



“We were scared that government will ban football because of the non-compliance from some of the clubs that is why the FA brought the ban”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



“We are still engaging the stakeholders on this issue on the way forward. It is sad that the Hearts-Kotoko game will be played behind closed doors. I will plead with the supporters to stay home and comport themselves so next time they can allow the fans back in”, he added.