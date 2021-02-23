Super Clash: Hearts-Kotoko game to be played behind closed doors- Henry Asante Twum

Asante Kotoko will take on Accra Hearts of Oak on matchday 14

Ghanaian football fans will not be allowed to watch the first Super Clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak this weekend at the Accra Sports Stadium, the Ghana Football Association Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum has confirmed to Ghana’s number one Sports Station Happy 98.9FM.

The GFA has issued a directive for all games to be played behind closed doors for the next four weeks due to the rise in the COVID-19 cases in the country.



With the first biggest game of the season coming off this Sunday behind closed doors, Henry Asante Twum said there will be no exemption for this big game.



“There will be no fans at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday for the Kotoko vs Hearts match. We made it clear in the press release we issued on playing our games behind closed doors till the end of the first round of the league”, he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



“We have signed a contract with right holders at the beginning of the season so we can’t decide in the middle of the season and ask the right holders to broadcast the games on free to air. We need to protect their rights”, Henry said on making the game live on TV.

He pleaded with the supporters of the two teams to be patient as the GFA engages all the various stakeholders on how to make the game available for all to watch.



“I will plead with the supporters to stay at home and watch the game on television”.



“From now till Saturday we will engage the broadcast holder and look at the best means to handle this situation. It is a win-win situation for the clubs, the Association and the broadcaster. We will take a decision that will be in the best interest of all stakeholders”.