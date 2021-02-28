Super Clash: John Dumelo and Serwaa Amihere bet 1000 dollars on Kotoko-Hearts match

Broadcast Journalist, Serwaa Amihere and actor John Dumelo

As the entire nation is gearing up for the Sunday Super Clash between top football clubs, Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak, fans with high hopes have thrown their weight behind their respective teams.

Ghanaian actor cum politician and businessman, John Dumelo and Broadcast Journalist, Serwaa Amihere have gone on a wild bet of 1000 dollars on the winning team.



The much-anticipated Ghana Premier League match which is scheduled for today, February 28, 2021, comes off at the Accra Sports Stadium at 3:00 pm.



Mr Dumelo who is a staunch Hearts of Oak supporter has assured Serwaa that his team, will beat her side, Asante Kotoko.



Serwaa who earlier tweeted “Kumasi Asante Kotoko” got a reaction from John who called on her to bet on which team was going to win the match.



Her “How much” question also followed with a 1000 dollar-bet on their respective clubs.

The Super Clash has attracted massive interest as the winner of this game will take home the bragging rights as the better side.



The two teams have for years battled for supremacy, but during their last encounter in the Super Clash in January 2020, Kotoko beat Hearts in a 2-1 game.



See the posts below:



