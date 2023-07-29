Super Falcons' Oshoala angers dad with wild celebration

Super Falcons attacker Asisat Oshoala

Super Falcons attacker Asisat Oshoala has conceded her father was not amused with the way she celebrated her goal against Australia on Thursday.

WHAT HAPPENED: With Nigeria leading 2-1, a mistake by Australia saw Oshoala get a loose ball in the danger zone to easily score her team's third goal.



The Barcelona attacker celebrated by taking off her jersey and throwing it to the sky as her teammates joined her.



The Women's World Cup Group B's game played on Thursday eventually ended 3-2 in favour of the Super Falcons.



Oshoala has now revealed how her dad reacted after the wild celebrations.

WHAT SHE SAID: "My dad is definitely not happy with my choice of celebration but then again, life is a collection of moments," Oshoala posted on her Instagram account.



THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win took Nigeria top of Group B with four points, the same as Olympics Games Champions Canada who have scored fewer goals.



Tournament co-hosts Australia have three points with the Republic of Ireland - who have already been eliminated, having none ahead of the final round of group matches.



WHAT NEXT: The next assignment for Nigeria and Oshoala will be against the Republic of Ireland on Monday July 31.