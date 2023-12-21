Super League verdict: Blow for FIFA and UEFA as court rules banning breakaway league unlawful

FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez

The Super League could be back on after judges at the European Court of Justice decided that blocking the new competition was against EU law.

WHAT HAPPENED?



The European Court of Justice has delivered its ruling on the proposed Super League and handed a blow to both FIFA and UEFA. The ECJ has declared that blocking the formation of the competition is contrary to EU law, potentially paving the way for the competition to be resurrected.



WHAT THE ECJ SAID



The ruling stated that when it comes to potential new competitions both FIFA and UEFA must ensure their powers are "transparent, objective, non-discriminatory and proportionate".



The ECJ went on to add: "However, the powers of Fifa and Uefa are not subject to any such criteria. Fifa and Uefa are, therefore, abusing a dominant position.



"Moreover, given their arbitrary nature, their rules on approval, control and sanctions must be held to be unjustified restrictions on the freedom to provide services.

"That does not mean that a competition such as the Super League project must necessarily be approved. The Court does not rule on that specific project in its judgment."



THE BIGGER PICTURE



Twelve clubs announced the formation of a new Super League in April 2021 but it swiftly fell apart as teams withdrew amid huge criticism and fan protests. Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid remain as the only two clubs backing the plan but it could now be revived after the ECJ's ruling.



A22, the company behind the original project, said they have "won the right to compete" in a post on social media after the ruling was announced.



WHAT NEXT?



It remains to be seen if the ECJ's decision will pave the way for the competition to return. Fans have been extremely vocal in their protests against the proposed breakaway league and there has been criticism from all quarters. Indeed Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has made nosecret of the fact he is against the plan which still faces huge opposition despite today's decision.