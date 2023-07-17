1
'Super agent' Haye Yartey details why Ghanaian players flop in Europe

Founder and president of Cheetah Football Club, Abdul Haye Yartey has shared his thoughts on why some Ghanaian players often fail to reach their potential in Europe.

Yartey, who has nurtured several national stars including the late Christian Atsu, stated that one of the main reasons for the failure of Ghanaian players in Europe is their satisfaction with the mediocre earnings they receive.

He noted that when players start earning small amount salary they start comparing it to incomes they earned in Ghana and mistakenly believe they have achieved success.

“If you take a player to Europe right now, one of the reasons why they fail is contentment.

“The little $1,000 or $1200 dollars or Euros that they get from maybe taking GHc300 cedis or GHc400 to nothing that they get in Ghana, they feel they have arrived.

“These are some of the reason players fail because most of them feel that they have arrived,” Abdul Haye Yartey said on Radio Gold Sports.

