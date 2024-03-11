Super-sub Emmanuel Mensah scores winning goal for CSM Sighetu Marmatiei in Romania

Menu ›
Ghanaian youngster Emmanuel Mensah got on the scoreboard for CSM Sighetu Marmatiei on Saturday, March 9, 2024.
The former Young Apostle scored the only goal in the 1-0 win over Lotus Baile Felix in the third-tier.
Mensah was introduced in the 65th minute and after just five minutes on the pitch, he found the back of the net.
He has now scored 9 goals in 12 league matches.
His last goal for the club was in November, when he converted a second-half penalty to draw his side level in the 2-1 win over CSM Satu Mare at home.
