Sports

News

Business

Entertainment

GhanaWeb TV

Africa

Opinions

Country
Menu
Sports
0

Super-sub Emmanuel Mensah scores winning goal for CSM Sighetu Marmatiei in Romania

Emmanuel Mensah Goal.jpeg Mensah climbed off the bench to score the match winner

Mon, 11 Mar 2024 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian youngster Emmanuel Mensah got on the scoreboard for CSM Sighetu Marmatiei on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

The former Young Apostle scored the only goal in the 1-0 win over Lotus Baile Felix in the third-tier.

Mensah was introduced in the 65th minute and after just five minutes on the pitch, he found the back of the net.

He has now scored 9 goals in 12 league matches.

His last goal for the club was in November, when he converted a second-half penalty to draw his side level in the 2-1 win over CSM Satu Mare at home.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer