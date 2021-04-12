Superb Kumi wins MOTM in Kotoko - Chelsea duel

Andy Kumi

In-form Kotoko striker Andy Kumi glittered on the day in his second GPL game to win the MVP award as Kotoko strolled to a 2-0 victory over Berekum Chelsea.

Kumi who opened his Kotoko account last Wednesday found the target once again making it two out of two for the young striker.



The former Unistar Academy forward was a handful for Chelsea’s defense all day with his superb runs behind the defense as well precise involvement in Kotoko’s attacking play.

Kumi joined the Porcupine Warriors on the deadline day of the Ghana Premier League following the departure of lead striker Kwame Poku.