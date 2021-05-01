Support Black Stars with money – Akufo-Addo appeals to banks

The President made this appeal at a breakfast meeting with some CEOs

Ahead of the Black Stars’ participation in the 2022 African Cup of Nations (Afcon), President Akufo-Addo has appealed to Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of banks in Ghana to financially support the senior national team.

The President made this appeal at a breakfast meeting with the CEOs doing at the Jubilee House Friday 30th of April 2021.



“There is the national coach himself, C. K. Akornor, supported very much by Sammy Kufour, they are the young people spearheading our efforts.



“I think that if we are in a position to support them, I am very confident that they will bring back the Golden Fleece,” President Akufo-Addo said.



Meanwhile, a four-member committee has been set up by the Government of Ghana to raise an amount of 15million dollars to support the senior national team, the Black Stars.

The fund is purposed to assist the Black Stars’ participation at AFCON 2022 as well as the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



The government has already committed US$10 million out of the US$25 million that the team.



The committee has the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, as chair with his Deputy Evans Bobie Opoku, as a member.



Other members include the Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku, and former Ghana international Sammy Kuffour.