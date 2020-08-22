Sports News

Support Kurt Okraku to revive Ghana football - Tony Yeboah urges stakeholders

Former Ghana International, Anthony Yeboah

Legendary Ghanaian footballer Anthony Yeboah has urged all football stakeholders to offer their support to the Kurt Okraku-led administration as they seek to return Ghana football to its glorious days.

According to the former player, Kurt Okraku led administration are doing a great job and need the support from the various stakeholders.



Kurt Okraku assumed office ten months ago, but has received a lot of commendation from the masses for how things are going on in his administration.



Speaking on Asempa FM, Tony Yeboah called on the various stakeholders to give the GFA sometime as they seek to turn the fortunes of Ghana football.

“If we package our football well, we’ll get sponsors. It’s difficult for those running football now because people are no longer interested in Ghana football. It’s hard to fill stadiums now because people prefer foreign leagues.



“We should support those in charge now because Ghana football is dead. It will take time to revive it so let us support. We should give them at least five years to restart everything,” he told Asempa FM.

