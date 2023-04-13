Support and attack: Four people who have reacted to Stephen Appiah's explosive interview

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah seemed to have shaken some tables with his interview with Koforidua-based Sompa FM on Monday, April 10, 2023.
Stephen Appiah complained about the neglect of former footballers at the top level of football management in the country.
The former Juventus midfielder also urged his colleagues to put themselves up for leadership positions such as running for the GFA presidency because football is run by footballers and it is not about people who speak English grammar.
The comments haven't gone down well with some officials of the GFA who have asked Stephen Appiah and his colleagues to seek education on football management because being a former player alone will not you earn you a seat at the highest decision-making table in Ghana football.
The former captain has also been defended by two other personalities and GhanaWeb Sports has put together a list of what has been said after the interview.
Stephen Appiah's claims that former players have been sidelined by GFA false: Sheikh Tophic
National Divison One board member, Sheikh Tophic Abdul-Kadir Sienu was the first to comment in a Facebook post as he stated that Stephen Appiah's claims that former players have been neglected were not factual.
He also urged Appiah and his colleagues to seek formal education because being a former player is not the only qualification to get them the positions they want.
Stephen Appiah said nothing wrong - Coach Opeele
Former Asante Kotoko assistant and Tema Youth FC coach, Isaac Opeele Boateng, on the other hand, said Stephen Appiah said nothing wrong and he didn't disrespect anybody with his comments.
"Stephen Appiah said nothing wrong. He disrespected no one. Apart from Sammy Kuffour who was on Black Stars management committee, all other national team's management committees should have legends on board. Education alone is not football. Position Placement is also an Education," he posted on his Twitter page.
Being a legend not enough, go to school - Nana Oduro Sarfo tells Stephen Appiah
Executive member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Nana Oduro Sarfo told Stephen Appiah to seek professional knowledge in football administration before seeking a top role in Ghana football.
In an interview with Onua FM, Oduro Sarfo cited former Barcelona forward and Cameroon president Samuel Eto'o as an example stating that being a legend is not enough to become a football administrator.
“Samuel Eto’o is the FA president for Cameroon. He needed to go to school so he can better himself academically. He joined associations that are affiliated with their FA before making plans to contest. If Stephen Appiah wants to play a key role or wants to lead the GFA, he needs to have better academic knowledge and certificates,” he told Onua FM.
Anthony Baffoe
Former Black Stars defender, Anthony Baffoe has expressed total agreement with the views shared by former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah to the effect that football should be managed by footballers.
"I totally agree with our Capitano @StephenAppiah," Anthony Baffoe wrote on his Twitter page while reacting to a video post of Stephen Appiah's interview.
JE/KPE
