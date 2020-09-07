Sports News

Supporters must have patience for the new Asante Kotoko project - Chairman Kwaku Amponsah

Former Asante Kotoko SC National Circles Chairman, Kwaku Amponsah

Former Asante Kotoko SC National Circles Chairman, Kwaku Amponsah (K5) has urged fans to have patience for the new Chief Executive Officer of the club, Nana Yaw Amponsah.

The former board member of Asante Kotoko believes that the new CEO with his policy in the next three years can achieve their intended purpose of making the Porcupines an economically vibrant club in the country.



He believes this can only happen if it is without barriers of quarrels and backbiting.



“From the achievements of Mamelodi Sundowns as I heard on the show this morning tells that Asante Kotoko SC are far behind in all aspects comparing us to the top in Africa. Sundowns after appointing Pitso Mosimane were calm for him and he has achieved a lot for them.

"We also need to be patient as a club and support our own project and we will progress as a club."



"If we are calm and give our support, we may be more successful than what the South African’s have achieved," K5 told Nhyira Power Sports.



The CEO in consultation with the 12-member board is expected to name his management team in the coming days.

