Suraj Seidu and Maxwell Arthur have joined Black Galaxies in Egypt

Screenshot 2022 12 30 200616 Suraj Seidu and Maxwell Arthur

Sat, 31 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Suraj Seidu and Maxwell Arthur of Dreams FC and a midfielder for Hearts of Oak have joined the Black Galaxies at their base in Cairo, Egypt.

The two players landed in Cairo early on Friday, December 30, and immediately joined their teammates to prepare for their second friendly game.

The 2022 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN), will be held in Algeria from January 13 to February 4, 2023.

The Black Galaxies brush off Egypt's U20 team in a friendly game. Kofi Kordzi and Sylvester Simba scored for the Black Galaxies in the 15th and 57th minutes of the match, which was held behind closed doors at the Cairo International Stadium.

The Black Galaxies are set to take on Egyptian giants Al Ahly in a friendly match on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

After competing in the tournament in Cote D'Ivoire, Sudan, and South Africa in 2009, 2011, and 2014, respectively, Ghana will be making a record-breaking fourth CHAN participation.

Group C contains the Black Galaxies along with Madagascar, Sudan, and Morocco. Ghana's squad for the CHAN tournament is captained by Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder Gladson Awako.

