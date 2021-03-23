Suspending football last year was the best decision - Kurt Okraku

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

GFA President Kurt Okraku has backed his outfit’s decision to cancel the 2019-2020 football season due to coronavirus disruptions insisting the FA and the government took the best decision.

It has been a year since all football activities were halted due to the rise in cases of covid 19.



Domestic football in Ghana was on hold since a national ban on public gatherings, including sporting and religious events came into effect as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease on March 15 last year.



The Premier League was at the match week 15 stage when it was halted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Starr Sports, the FA boss says they have never regretted taking such a decision since it was to save lives.



“Covid has impacted negatively not only on football but on the entire world. Yes, twelve months ago we decided to respect covid-19 because we wanted to protect lives and we wanted to meet again as human beings and not as people who cannot breathe as human beings”.



He noted: “I think that the FA and government took the best decision and today we are back, enjoying our football amid the fact that covid is not gone entirely. But we should also remember that covid has come to stay with us and we need to learn to take care of ourselves even in these hard times”.