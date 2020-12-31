Swansea City boss Steve Cooper refuses to blame Andre Ayew after frustration with Reading draw

Swansea City Vice captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Swansea City boss Steve Cooper does not want to blame Andre Ayew for his poor finishing in Wednesday's Championship home draw with Reading.

Instead, the Jack Army boss gives credit to opposition goalkeeper Rafael Cabral for being on top of his game.



In their match week 22 fixture at Liberty Stadium, Swansea drew a blank as the visitors held their own to ensure a 0-0 stalemate.



Ayew, who led the Jack Army's attack together with Jamal Lowe, was at the thick of affairs, thrice being crucially denied by Cabral.



“We are frustrated because I thought we played really well and we created a lot of chances,” Cooper said, as reported by his club's official website.



"In large parts, it was not poor finishing, their goalkeeper has had an excellent night."

“He made a load of good saves, one, in particular, from Andre’s header second half was top draw."



“So, we are frustrated, but I don’t think we can be disappointed as the effort was good, the performance was good and Reading has been a dangerous team this season."



“We limited them to a couple of chances from set-pieces, so there were a lot of really good things. But it is frustrating because we deserved more.”



By Wednesday's result, Swansea, currently second on the league table, missed an opportunity to move to the second position.



Ayew has been Swansea's most dangerous man this season - as he was the last term - having so far registered eight goals in 21 league appearances involving 20 starts.

His goal haul puts him up as the club's top scorer so far in the present campaign.



Last season, the Ghana captain similarly netted the most goals for Swansea, his 16 goals in 46 matches involving 45 starts inspiring the Welsh-based outfit to the Championship play-off semi-final where they lost to Brentford.



His exploits also saw him rewarded as the club's best player at their end-of-season awards.



His red-hot form in recent times has also been felt at the international level where he has scored four times in his last two games for Ghana.



Swansea will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways when they visit Watford on Saturday.