Swansea City boss hails Andre Ayew's influence and dedication

Swansea City forward Andre Ayew

Swansea City manager, Steve Cooper has sung praises on Andre Ayew for his positive influence on the players and his dedication.

The Ghana captain has been magnificent in the ongoing Championship season scoring five goals.



And Cooper has commended the 30-year-old for his leadership qualities and influence.



"Andre's been an excellent player for us. He's become a real talisman.



"Off the pitch, he's a real positive influence on everybody, particularly the young boys.

"He's so determined to do well. He knows he carries a bit of individual responsibility in scoring the goals and leading the way, as he often does.



"He looks very motivated at the moment, he's very fit and hungry to succeed, and the more of that we see from him the better it is and everybody benefits from it.



"So we really hope he can continue to deliver for us, and there's no signs that that won't happen," he added.



Swansea are occupying the 2nd on the Championship league log with 18 points and will play Norwich on Saturday at Carrow Road.