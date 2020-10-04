Swansea City coach Cooper defends Andre Ayew following Millwall attacks

Swansea City Vice captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Swansea City boss, Steve Cooper has mounted a strong defence for Andre Dede Ayew after Millwall manager Gary Rowett accused the Ghana superstar of putting up an 'embarrassing' behaviour.

Cooper rejected claims that Ayew overplayed an off-the-ball incident to try to get a Millwall player sent off insisting that the Ghanaian was caught in the face.



This comes after Millwall manager Gary Rowett attacked Andre Dede Ayew on Saturday, accusing the superstar of putting up an 'embarrassing' behaviour during Swansea City's 2-1 win at the Liberty Stadium.



Rowett did not spare the Black Stars captain for his reaction to an off-the-ball incident that sparked an angry response from Millwall’s players which forced the coach to weigh in after Saturday's match.



Ayew, who was the key player in the match, collapsed to the floor in the 58th minute of the match and screamed in agony while clutching his face following an incident with Millwall's Jake Cooper.

But Swansea City boss, who is also called Cooper, insists Ayew was hit in the face even though he did not accuse his namesake of striking his player intentionally.



"I've seen it back, and he's definitely caught him,' Cooper, the coach of Swansea City said when asked about the incident.



"I don't think any of us would like an arm flush in our face. Whether it's intentional or not I don't know."