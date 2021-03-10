Swansea City coach expects Andre Ayew to play AFCON qualifiers

Swansea City forward Andre Ayew

Although an invitation has not been sent yet, Swansea City coach Steve Cooper says he knows he is set to lose his star man Andre Ayew for the upcoming matches in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The captain of the West African giants has been in outstanding form in recent matches for the Swans where he has scored in four straight matches.



With the AFCON qualifiers around the corner, Ayew is one of the foreign-based players expected to be handed call-ups to play for the Ghana national team.



Speaking on the possibility of losing his team’s poster boy, Swansea City coach Steve Cooper says it is a headache but one that is being shared with other clubs that risk losing players for international duties.



“There's been some stuff written about some Premier League players. I’m not too sure exactly how that's going to look. We haven’t even had a call-up for Andre yet to say that he’s going. I imagine we would with him being the captain of Ghana.

“But what the stance is going to be on that throughout football, I’m not too sure. But I know there are some decisions to be made going forward. We’ve got four games to play first before that, but I know that's coming,” the coach said in an interview.



Steve Cooper continued, “There have been games moved in the Champions League I would imagine for Covid restrictions.



"I haven’t given it much thought but I don’t think this situation is not just going to be about Andre and Swansea, I think there's going to be a whole host of players that represent countries outside of Europe and with the travel restrictions that are going to be in a similar boat, so I imagine football will take a bit of a lead on it and we can make a decision from there.”



Ghana will later this month take on South Africa as well as Sao Tome and Principe in the qualifiers to the 2021 AFCON tournament.