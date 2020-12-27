Swansea City goalscoring duo Ayew, Lowe earn plaudits from manager Steve Cooper

Andre Ayew, Ghanaian player

Swansea City manager Steve Cooper has heaped praises on Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe as they moved second in the Championship with a superb 2-0 win at Queen Park Rangers.

Ayew's 44th minute strike opened the scoring for the visitors before Jamal Lowe added a second goal after half-time to ensure three points at London's Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.



The matchday 21 win has taken Swansea to second on the league table, just behind Norwich City.



“They are the boys playing up front and they have played well all season,” said Cooper of his goal scoring duo.



“But, in that position, you will always get judged on the goals and assists you get, which is fair enough.”



“They are scoring, Andre told me he was due a goal, while Jamal has scored quite a few recently.”

“They know the responsibility they have, and hopefully they can keep it going.”



“It was important for Jamal to score in consecutive games, it was a brilliant goal and that is what Jamal does, running in behind and getting in on the goalkeeper.”



“He made it look easier than what it was with the defender covering and him running at full speed.”



“It was a great pass from Matt Grimes too.”



Ayew – who has also struck twice for Ghana this season – took his tally for club and country into double figures in the match.