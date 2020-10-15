Swansea City hero Andre Ayew ‘honoured’ to represent Ghana

Andre Ayew

Swansea City star André Ayew has admitted he is delighted to have led Ghana once again.

Ayew was first named the substantive captain of the Black Stars prior to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.



The 30-year-old has been retained as the team’s skipper by new coach Charles Akonnor.



He led the four-time Africa champions in the just ended double header friendly games against Mali and Qatar.



The team was in shambles as they were humiliated 3-0 by the Eagles.

Ghana however recovered from the daze to inflict a 5-1 defeat on 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts Qatar in the second game.



Ayew took to social media to express his joy after leading the team and used the opportunity to congratulate the new players.



“Always an honor to represent my country. Lots to learn from the both games.after a difficult 1st game, the reaction in the 2nd game was great.We will be ready for next month inshallah Congrats to the new boys for having their 1st cap..keep believing and never give up!"



Ghana used the two matches to prepare for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Sudan.