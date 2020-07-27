Sports News

Swansea City manager applauds Andre Ayew’s mentality after the team’s victory against Brentford

Ayew scored despite missing a penalty kick early in the game

Coach Steve Cooper, the manager of Swansea City has lauded Andre Ayew after playing a key role to steer the team to record an important 1-0 win against Brentford.

Facing off in a crucial first-leg encounter in the English Championship playoffs, the two teams played above themselves this evening at the Liberty Stadium to fight for a win to help their chances of gaining promotion to the English Premier League.



Andre Ayew’s solitary strike in the second half of the game has handed Swansea City the win against Brentford in what ended as a very good match. Before his goal though, the Ghana captain squandered a penalty kick on the 64th minute.



According to his manager Steve Cooper, to be able to recover from that penalty miss and go on to score the winning goal speak volumes of Andre Ayew’s mental strength.



“Andre has missed a penalty, but brushed it off and raised his game even more, and it came off with the goal. To have such an impact and score the goal tells you everything about the mentality he has.

“His mentality is of the highest order, to brush off the disappointing return from a penalty where you fancied him”, the manager said in a post-match interview as quoted by the club’s website.



He continued, “To have such an impact and score the goal tells you everything about the mentality he has. If anything, the miss affected him in a positive way.



“He is really important for us, and what is more impressive with his goalscoring record is that for a lot of the season he has played out wide, and not through the middle”.



Andre Ayew has been instrumental for Swansea City all season and will be relied on once again when the team faces Brentford in midweek.

