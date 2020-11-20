Swansea City manager provides update on Andre Ayew injury

Andre Dede Ayew, Black Stars Captain

Manager Steve Cooper has provided updates on the injury situation of Black Stars skipper Andre Dede Ayew ahead of their weekend clash against Rotherham in the Skybet Championship

The Swans vice-skipper returned early from international duty with Ghana due to an injury he picked in Ghana’s 2-0 win against Sudan where he scores a brace on the day.



Following a hamstring problem, Dede Ayew failed to travel with the Black Stars for the return leg of the match in which Ghana lost narrowly by a goal to nil



Ahead of the weekend match, manager Steve Cooper revealed Dede Ayew will be assessed by the club’s medics to ascertain his involvement in the match as he is not totally ruled out of the game.



“Andre and Marc came back early from international duty, that was precautionary more than anything else,” head coach Steve Cooper told the club’s website.



“Obviously we have had a busy schedule and they have played every minute of every league game up until now.

“They went into a full-on international camp, so they are naturally going to be tired and, like everybody, going to be at risk of fatigue.



“From fatigue you can start feeling some strains and muscle soreness, so they came back early as a precaution.



“They are doubts for the weekend, but we haven’t made a final call on it as yet



Andre Dede Ayew is the club’s top scorer in the league with five goals so far this season.