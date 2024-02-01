Swansea City reach agreement to sign Ghanaian teenager Charles Sagoe Jr on loan from Arsenal

Sagoe Jnr is moving on loan to ensure he gets to play regularly to help his development

English Championship side, Swansea City have reached an agreement with Arsenal to sign Ghanaian teenager Charles Sagoe Jr.

The 19-year-old is moving on loan to ensure he gets to play regularly to help his development.



Before a deal was reached with Arsenal, several clubs in the English lower-tier league expressed interest in the teenager.



Swansea City are elated to have won the race and looking forward to wrapping up the deal in the next 24 hours before the deadline for the January transfer window runs out.

It is understood that all the agreements are in place for Charles Sagoe Jr to sign a short-term loan deal to complete the Swansea switch tomorrow.



The forward is upbeat and looking forward to taking his chances at Swansea City to make his mark.



