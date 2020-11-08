Swansea star Andre Ayew disappointed after defeat to Norwich City

Swansea City ace Andre Ayew has expressed disappointment after his side's defeat to Norwich City in the English Championship on Saturday.

Swansea lost 1-0 on the road, their second defeat of the campaign leaving captain of the day, Ayew very disappointed.



The Swans had been solid and resolute for 84 minutes before Marco Stiepermann's strike season victory for the Canaries.



"Difficult one to take..but everybody gave everything, we keep our heads up and go again after the international break. Jack Army we miss you and hope to see u soon," Ayew posted after the game.

The 30-year-old has been in devastating form for the Welsh club, having scored five goals in 11 games this season.



The captain of the Black Stars will be expected to arrive in the country in the next few days to start preparations for the AFCON qualifiers against Sudan next week.





