Swansea star Andre Ayew satisfied with 'good away point' against Brentford

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew has expressed his delights after Swansea City's draw against Brentford in the English Championship on Tuesday night.

The 30-year-old, who captained Swansea on the night, led by example after netting the equalizer in the 77th minute to earn the visitors a point.



"Good point away from home. We wanted 3 but it’s football. Congrats to the team for never giving up," he posted on Twitter after the game. "Good to get another goal," his fifth of the campaign.



His strike ensured that Swansea City remains unbeaten on the road in the Championship this season as they claimed a deserved draw with Brentford.



It was Brentford who went in front as in-form striker Ivan Toney struck in the 36th minute.

Swansea however dominated the majority of the second half and got a deserved equalizer as Ayew drilled home to stretch his side's unbeaten run to five games.



The Jack Army and Brentford went into the match as the two best performing Championship sides since the June restart, with the Swans and the Bees each collecting 35 of the 54 points on offer in that period.





Good point away from home.we wanted 3 but it’s football.congrats to the team for never given up????????good to get another goal?? Grimes class bro..We keep going ???? YJB pic.twitter.com/2yf89mEtlP — André Ayew (@AyewAndre) November 3, 2020