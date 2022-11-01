Swavy Blu Promotions, Bronx Gym chiefs make history at 35th WBO Convention

Carl Lokko and Manasseh Tagoe

Young boxing promoter in Ghana, Manasseh Tagoe, CEO of Swavy Blu Promotions, and Coach Carl Lokko Bronx Gym made history as the only boxing managers from Africa at the 35th Convention of the World Boxing Organization (WBO) in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

They were joined by Mr. Abraham Neequaye, President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) to deliberate on matters affecting the sport and the Organization, as well as the welfare and ratings of African title holders.



They forwarded a petition to rate WBO Africa Lightweight and Featherweight champions. Sheriff Quaye aka ‘One Time’ and John ‘Abaja’ Laryea in the world's top ranks which was considered and would be published soon.



The two passionate Ghanaian boxing officials also interacted with popular world-known boxers, managers, promoters, coaches and media.



“It was worthwhile that we were at the WBO Convention, and we contributed positively. Indeed we proved that boxing is big in Ghana and Africa” said Coach Lokko.

He said they have learnt many new things and will implement in Ghana as they prepare to organize series of promotions for local boxers.



From San Juan, they moved to New York in the USA to meet a few Ghanaian boxers.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union (GHABSU) and Boxing Writers Association of Ghana (BWAG) have congratulated the two personalities for representing Ghana on the high stage.