Swedish club Elfsborg suspend Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Boateng

Emmanuel Boateng Player .jpeg Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Boateng

Tue, 25 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Swedish football club, Elfsborg, has suspended Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Boateng due to disciplinary issues.

The 25-year-old missed a training session last Friday ahead of their game against Degerfors, which they eventually lost 2-1. Although Elfsborg did not provide any details about Boateng's suspension, they denied rumors that he had issues with the police.

Stefan Andreasson, the club's general manager, said, "Disciplinary reasons are the reason but it's not a police case."

Last week, a Swedish newspaper, Aftonbladet, reported that a star player in the Allsvenskan had been arrested for serious drink-driving. However, it is not confirmed if the article was referring to Boateng.

Boateng joined Elfsborg in 2019 from Hapeol Tel Aviv and has since made 33 appearances for the team. His current contract with the club runs until the end of 2025.

The suspension has left the Ghanaian's future with the club uncertain, and it remains to be seen how long he will remain sidelined.

