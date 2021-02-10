Swedish outfit Vanerborgs IF signs defender Cyrille Bably

Defender, Cyrille Bably

France-born defender of Ghanaian descent, Cyrille Bably has completed his move to Swedish outfit Vanerborgs IF.

The defender in the past few weeks has been the transfer target of a number of clubs looking to strengthen their squad.



After winning the race to sign the defender, Vanerborgs IF on Monday wrapped up the process to officially secure the services of Cyrille Bably.

“Glory be to the highest God for a successful transfer of Cyrille Bably to his new club Vanerborgs IF in Sweden,” a post on the Instagram page of the player’s agency, football-agent-for-the-talented said to confirm the move.



The 26-year-old who is delighted with the move has inked a three-year contract and expected to have a big role for the club when the 2021 Swedish football season begins.