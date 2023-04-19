0
Swiss-Ghanaian defender Gregory Wüthrich makes 100th appearance for Sturm Graz

Wed, 19 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Swiss-born Ghanaian defender Gregory Wüthrich made his 100th appearance for Austria Bundesliga club SK Sturm Graz on Sunday in their 2-0 win at Austria Klagenfurt in a round 25 game.

The 28-year-old, who has missed Sturm Graz's last four games prior because of injury, came on as a substitute to replace Slovenia midfielder Tomi Hovat in the 88th minute.

On his return, the Switzerland youth international, born to a Ghanaian mother and a Swiss father, got two minutes under his belt on his century appearance.

In the game, Tomi Hovat opened the scoring for the visitors three minutes after the hour mark following a pass from Alexander Prass after they had a goal disallowed just after the break and missing a penalty.

Jusif Gazibegovic scored the second goal for Sturm Graz in the third minute of stoppage time to wrap up the victory.

Gregory Wüthrich has 21 appearances for Sturm Graz this campaign, with a goal to his name.

In the 100 appearances, he has scored 6 goals and provided 6 assists.

