Switzerland name final World Cup squad ahead of Ghana friendly

Switzerland 576890 Switzerland national football team

Wed, 9 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Switzerland have announced their 26-man squad ahead of a friendly against Ghana in the United Arab Emirates(UAE).

The 26-man squad announced by the Swiss on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, is also their final list for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Some star names in the list include Arsenal's Granit Xhaka, Manchester City's Emmanuel Akanji, AS Monaco's Breel Embolo, Chicago Fire FC'S Xherdan Shaqiri, and a host of others.

The Black Stars will play Switzerland on November 17 before the World Cup group opener against Portugal in a week's time.

Switzerland are pared in Group G for the World Cup and will come up against Serbia, Brazil, and Cameroon.

Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show below





EE/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
