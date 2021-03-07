System failure leaves whole Ghana without electricity

Some areas have been experiencing power fluctuations

The whole of Ghana suffered went without electricity for a little over two hours on Sunday, 7 March 2021.

State power transmitter Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) blamed the situation on a system failure.



In a short statement, GRIDCo said the failure happened at about 2: 10 pm.



It said the problem led to the “interruption in power supply in all parts of the country”.

Power was restored to some parts of the country after two hours but went off again after a few minutes.



