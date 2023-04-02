0
TLAP GH to mark 7 years anniversary with donations of jerseys, equipment to colts clubs

Totti Laryea Goal Totti Laryea on the field with some players

Sun, 2 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Train Like A Pro (TLAP) GH , a fitness and wellness centre based in Lashibi Accra is marking its seven-year anniversary with the donation of jerseys, football boots and other equipment to some colts clubs in Accra.

According to Totti Laryea who is the owner of the TLAP GH, his outfit will in the coming days present the items to colts clubs in Teshie, Nima, Nungua and some parts of Accra.

He explained that the donations are expressions of the centres' belief in footballing talents in the country.

Totti Laryea indicated since its establishment some seven years ago, the centre has provided fitness services to more than a thousand sportsmen and women.

These professional and amateur sports personalities ply their trade in various countries including Spain, Ivory Coast, Benin, Togo, South Africa, Nigeria, and Congo among others.

While some of these sports personalities are unknown to the world, some global stars have achieved remarkable things in their professions.

TLAP has also provided services to some Ghana Premier League clubs in the country.

