Table tennis star Felix Lartey wins USA Westchester Tourney

Ghanaian table tennis player, Felix Lartey

Ghana's Felix Lartey delivered a top-notch performance last weekend to win the recently ended Westchester Monthly Table Tennis Championship in New York, USA.

The highly rated Westchester tournament is held monthly among players, it serves as a training platform aimed at igniting the skills of the players.



Lartey, the current national champion defeated other top foreign players to emerge the overall winner.



He booked his final berth after walloping his colleagues Alex Averin 3-1 and Connor Lee 3-2 in the quarter and Semifinal matches respectively.



The final set up an interesting encounter between Lartey and Shao Luoxu from China.



With a lot of experience and playing on bigger platforms, Lartey through backhand and forehand rallied to savour match points through the final set.

Shao Luoxu also played tricky loops but was no match for the Ghanaian.



Lartey, however, settled on a 3-1 against the Chinese Shao Luoxu to grab the ultimate.



Felix Lartey, who is currently training at the Westchester Table Tennis Club in the USA expressed gratitude to the management of his club for the opportunity to explore his passion.



He stated that he is poised and optimistic, adding that he is preparing vigorously towards the 2023 African Games in Ghana.