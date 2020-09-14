Sports News

Tahiru Awudu registers debut goal for Fuenlabrada in their 2-0 win over Lugo

Tahiru Awudu

Ghanaian youngster Tahiru Awudu scored his maiden goal for his new club Fuenlabrada in their 2-0 home victory against Lugo in the open day of the Segunda division.

The 20 year old gave his side the lead on the 65th minute of the match finishing home a good pass in the penalty box.



French midfielder Randy Nteka doubled the lead for Fuenlabrada on the 70th minute.

He was withdrawn with four minutes to end the game.



Tahiru Awudu joined the Spanish side ahead of the new season from Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC and is expected to play a pivotal role for his side

