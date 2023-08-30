Take a look at the two-bedroom apartment John Mahama has rented for ex-Ghana goalkeeper Memunatu Sulemana

Representatives of Former president, John Dramani Mahama have presented a rented two-bedroom apartment to former Black Queens goalkeeper Memunatu Sulemana who made the news for her distressful living after retirement.

In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, Sulemana who lived in a makeshift wooden kiosk at Kaneshie, Accra was seen touring her new house.



Contrary to reports that John Mahama was offering to rent a one-bedroom apartment at Dansoman, a suburb of Accra, for Memunatu Sulemana, it appears that the National Democratic Congress flagbearer handed the former goalkeeper a two-bedroom instead.



Mahama’s intervention comes on the back of a sordid story filed by GhanaWeb on the terrible living conditions of the ex-goalie, who was living in a shackle at Bubiashie, a suburb of Accra.



Sulemana's career spanned different clubs, including Post Ladies in Ghana and Pelican Stars in the Nigeria Women's Premier League.



While some of her contemporaries have transitioned to various professions after retiring from football, the 45-year-old Sulemana is grappling with severe poverty.



Despite earning some money from her football career, a significant portion was used to care for her grandmother, who battled diabetes and required medical attention.

Until her recent challenge, Memunatu Sulemana was the goalkeeper’s trainer for the Black Maidens of Ghana.



Watch the video of Sulemana's new house below







EE/KPE