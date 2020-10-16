Talents alone is not enough to win laurels – Avram Grant tells Ghana

former Black Stars coach, Avram Grant

A former Black Stars coach, Avram Grant has recognised that Ghana has a lot of talented footballers who are excelling both in Ghana and abroad.

But, he noted that those talents alone are not enough to win trophies for the country.



Speaking in an interview with TV3 Sports, the former Chelsea boss who led Ghana to two AFCONs in 2015 and 2017 suggested that there must be lot of investment to help the players reach their maximum potential.



“Nobody has the talent to live on the talent alone, in Ghana, there are lot of talents that can play in Europe in every team you follow. But I think Ghana has to understand that talent is not enough, you need more than talent, you need good education on football, you need good facilities, you need all the things we have in Europe that helps players to maximize their potential.”

“Ghana has a lot of talent and I know the current President and the former President are doing their best to improve but I think the current Government and everybody needs to make more efforts to let the players maximize their potential.”



He added that: “there were more of Thomas Partey and Michael Essien in Ghana."



“But talent Is not enough, talent is like a flower; if you don’t give it water, it will die. I tried doing something when I came in 2015; I remember we brought a physio from Chelsea, we brought one assistant from Spain and one from England to come and help.”