0
Menu
Sports

Tamale City announce Hamza Mohammed as caretaker coach

Hamza Mohammed.png Tamale City deputy coach Hamza Mohammed

Fri, 16 Dec 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Tamale City deputy coach Hamza Mohammed will take charge of the club in the absence of head coach Mohammed Abdul Wahid.

Abdul Wahid is out of the country for a one-month refresher course in the USA.

Hamza will be in the dugout for the games against Bechem United, Great Olympics, Hearts of Oak, and Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League.

"Tamale City Football Club wish to announce that head coach Mohammed Abdul Wahid has left the country for the USA for a one-month refresher course".

"In his absence, assistant coach Hamza Mohammed will act as head coach with support from the rest of the technical team", the club said in a statement.

Tamale City are currently placed 17th on the league table with six points.

The Northern-based side will play Bechem United in their next Ghana Premier League game.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details
Hannah Bissiw ‘forces’ NDC scarf on Captain Smart, calls out Onua TV for bias
Murtala Mohammed takes on Okyenhene over National Cathedral defense
Leaked tape: Asiedu Nketiah should have known better – Inusah Fuseini
You are behaving like Akufo-Addo – George Opare Addo told
Ben Ephson faults Sammy Gyamfi's support for Genfi
Nigerian politician slams Akufo-Addo over 'begging the West' comment
'Trotro' driver, mate drag, brutally beat up police officer
‘I own only one Land Cruiser' – Sammy Gyamfi
UK MP of Ghanaian parentage declared bankrupt over £1.7m debt
Related Articles: