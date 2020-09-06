Sports News

Tamale City coach Hamza Mohamed laments state of Division One League pitches

Tamale City coach Hamza Mohammed

Tamale City coach Hamza Mohammed has lamented the poor state of pitches used for Division One League games.

According to the former Black Stars, the poor pitches does not make the league appealing. He stated that only two pitches are in good shape, which is Sunyani Coronation Park and Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.



“[It’s] very very difficult [to play in the division one league]. The main difficulty we face is the pitches. Most of the pitches are not good apart from the Sunyani Coronation Park and Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.



Only those two pitches are somehow okay. Apart from that, some pitches there are no perimeters or something that you cannot explain. It is too much,” he said on Joy FM.

Hamza also spoke about the lack of security at match venues, noting one incident which made him fear for his safety.



“Our first season [in Tamale City], we went unbeaten we went to Nkoranza and then there were bent on cheating us. It was difficult and we could not [win]. At the dying embers of the game, there was a goal kick and the supporters came on the pitch to beat the referee.



They were beating us too. Some were even throwing stones and their reason was that the referee should award a penalty against us. We allowed the penalty because we feared for our lives. That was two years ago.”

