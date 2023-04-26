Tamale City humiliate Hearts of Oak 4-1 in GPL clash

Hearts of Oak players struggling to stop Sampson

Tamale City outclassed and humiliated former Ghana Premier League champions, Hearts of Oak by 4-1 in their clash at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Wednesday.

The GPL debutants showed dominance and determination, securing a resounding victory over the Phobians in week 28 of the top flight.



Sampson Eduku, who has been exceptional for Tamale City this season, opened the scoring from the spot in the 17th minute.



He extended his side's lead in the 35th minute to give Tamale City a comfortable 2-0 advantage going into halftime.



In the second half, Mohammed Yahaya scored to make it 3-0 for Tamale City, but Victor Aidoo pulled one back for Hearts of Oak.

However, in the additional minutes of the match, Isaac Mensah scored Tamale City's fourth and final goal, sealing the deal for the debutants.



The impressive win lifted Tamale City to the 13th position on the league standings with 35 points, while Hearts of Oak fell to the 6th spot with 42 points after 28 matches.



