Tamale City players earn GH₵‎40 winning bonus each after beating Hearts of Oak

Tamale City Vrs Berekum Chelsea Tamale City

Fri, 28 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tamale City players had their wallets stacked up after beating Hearts of Oak on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

City trashed Hearts of Oak 4-1 at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in a phenomenal performance by the team.

Following the thumping win, the players were given GH₵‎40 each, according to a report by Nhyira FM.

Sampson Eduku hit a brace as Yahaya Mohammed and Isaac Mensah added one each for Tamale City. Victor Aidoo came off the bench to score the consolation goal for the Hearts of Oak.

The defeat was Hearts of Oak's second in a role after losing 1-0 to Bechem United.

Hearts have now dropped to sixth with 42 points while Tamale City have jumped from the drop zone to 13th with 35 points.

