Tamale City players gifted 10,000 cedis after convincing win over King Faisal

Tamale City players | File photo

President of Tamale City, Mohammed Abu Nurudeen Opele has awarded the playing body an amount of Ghc10,000 following their emphatic victory over King Faisal.

The Citizens hosted the Insha Allah lads at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in the matchday 30 games on Saturday afternoon.



The home side however recorded a 4-0 win over Faisal to keep their chances of surviving relegation intact.



Sammy Osei Akoto opened the scoring account after just five minutes from kickoff, red-hot Sampson Eduku followed up with a brace to increase his goal tally to 12 before Godknows Jakpasu scored later in the second half to wrap up the win.



After the win, the president of the club praised the playing body and awarded them the said amount.

The money was given to the players by the Chief Executive Officer of the club, Mohammed Iddi after the game.



Following the impressive win, Tamale City now sit 9th on the league log with 39 points.



They will travel to Bibiani to clash with Gold Stars in the matchday 31 games next weekend.