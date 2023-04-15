1
Tamale City's Hamza Mohammed apologizes for retaliation threats after bus attack

Hamza Mohammed Ffd Hamza Mohammed, assistant coach of Tamale City

Assistant coach of Tamale City, Hamza Mohammed has rendered an apology for comments he made in the wake of an attack on their bus by Aduana fans when they played against their side in Dormaa.

Hamza and some club officials warned of reprisal attacks on Aduana whenever they had the opportunity.

However, he admits those utterances were made on the spur of the moment and that the club would do no such thing.

He told Kessben Sports: "...We're taking this opportunity to apologize for that utterances. It will never happen. We apologize profoundly for what we said and it's not something that is going to happen at all. It was just the heat of the moment that made us react that way. So we ask everyone for forgiveness.

"We will never do that. We understand the game and we will play according to the rules of the game," he added.

Aduana have been banned from playing at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park by the FA after the incident.

