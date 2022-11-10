Tammy Abraham, Tomori, Sancho left out of England's World Cup squad

AS Roma forward Tammy Abraham(L) and AC Milan defender, Fikayo Tomori(R)

England manager Gareth Southgate has announced his final squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

AS Roma forward Tammy Abraham, AC Milan defender, Fikayo Tomori, and Manchester United's Jadon Sancho were the big misses in the squad announced on Wednesday, November 10, 2022.



Abraham has been involved in 6 goals (4 goals, 2 assists) in 19 games this season.



Tomori has been consistent for Milan, playing 1,572 minutes in all competitions, while Sancho has scored 4 goals and assisted 1 in 14 games in all competitions.



Also, Ghanaian duo Callum Hudson Odoi and Eddie Nketiah were overlooked in the 26-man squad.



Odoi has been superb for Bayer Leverkusen since joining on loan from Chelsea, whereas Eddie Nketiah has struggled for minutes at Arsenal.

Odoi and Nketiah were on the radar of the Ghana Football Association to switch nationalities to Ghana, but the GFA could not lure the two British-born Ghanaians to pledge their allegiance.



Callum Hudson-Odoi is still eligible to play for the Black Stars despite featuring thrice for the Three Lions while Eddie Nketiah is yet to make a senior team appearance for England.



England are pitted in Group B at the World Cup alongside, Wales, Iran, and the USA.



Check out the full squad below





Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show below











