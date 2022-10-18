Tangled bodies, smell of tear gas: Herbert Mensah speaks about his memories of May 9

Herbert Mensah shares a warm embrace with a man

A former Chairman of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Herbert Mensah, has stated that till date, he still gets traumatized by the events of May 9, 2001.

He explained that since then, he continues to get flashes of the tragedy that rocked the country.



“The rains, the smell of tear gas, the pain, the struggle to get out of the stadium, the bodies are all part of the memory of the May 9, 2001 Accra sports stadium disaster that still lives with me even today,” he said.



The May 9 disaster claimed the lived of 127 soccer fans when a stampede broke out during a clash between arch football rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



It is regarded the worst stadium disaster in the history of Ghana football but since then, Herbert Mensah, who was the Chairman od Asante Kotoko at the time, has been spearheading activities to commemorate the day annually.



It is no secret how the May 9 Foundation founder had to endure in helping to convey some of the bodies and injured fans to the hospital on a sad day.

According to a report by myjoyonline.com, Herbert Mensah said that it is not enough that all that is done on a yearly basis is that wreaths are laid in the memories of the departed.



“It is almost as though it was yesterday because I remember the issues with officiating, the supporters agitations and the police response with tear gas and as the sup[porters attempted to flee the impact of the tear gas the main gate was locked and that’s how the pandemonium started and I saw bodies tangled up and I could hear the screams, the blood and we had to help to carry the bodies, some dead, some unconscious and with tears in my eyes we tried to break the gate, call people to help and that still breaks my heart,” he added.



He called for continuous support and the provision of safety and comfort for football lovers who throng stadiums in the country, while stressing that all forms of threats are discouraged in stadiums.



Herbert Mensah was contributing to a BBC Outside Source program hosted by James Reynold that was looking into the October 1 Indonesia soccer disaster that left over 100 people dead.



Herbert Mensah, who is currently the president and Board chairman of Ghana Rugby, also stated that since the May 9 Disaster in Ghana, he has stayed in touch with the affected families.

“I’m in touch with the people of Hillsborough, I’m in touch with the people of Ellis Park, so I know what is done in different countries, continuously remembering the occasion and the symbolism.



“I gave my word that no one will be forgotten and that’s the rationale behind the walk which usually attracts over 20 thousand people and through that we have helped with medical bills, counseling, and even some of the mothers who were pregnant and didn’t even know their husbands had gone to the soccer match and died as a result so it is our responsibility to keep their spirit high,” he said.



The May 9 foundation has since supported some of the victims financially, as well as with the upkeep of children of the victims.







