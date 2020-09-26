Tanzania-based defender Yakubu Mohammed ecstatic to earn first ever Black Stars invitation

Azam FC defender Yakubu Mohammed is full of joy after receiving his very first invitation to the Black Stars.
Mohammed was included in the Ghana squad for the international friendly against Mali announced by head CK Akonnor on Friday.
The Black Stars will play Mali in Antalya in Turkey on 9 October 2020.
The former Ghana U20 defender has been a pillar in defence for Azam in the Tanzania Premier League since he joined in 2016 from Aduana Stars.
The 24-year-old took to his Twitter handle to express his joy over his maiden Ghana call-up.
"Happy and ecstatic to have earned my first call up for the Senior National team of @ghanafaofficial for the upcoming friendly game against MALI
