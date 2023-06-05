Tanzanian giants Simba officially part ways with Augustine Okrah

Augustine Okrah

Tanzanian powerhouse SC Simba have officially announced the departure of Ghanaian international Augustine Okrah.

Okrah in July 2022, switched from Bechem United following his devastating form for the Hunters to join Simba on a one year deal.



The swift winger kicked off on a sweet path, grabbing goals in pre-season games for the Lions of Msimbazi but failed to keep his consistency due to injuries, hence both parties decided to go their separate ways.



He last featured for Simba in December 2022, playing 17 times and scoring four with one assist.



Before he departed the shores of Ghana for East Africa in 2022, Okrah scored 14 goals in 32 matches in the Ghana Premier League with Bechem finishing at the 3rd position, the club's best position in the Ghanaian top-flight.

He was instrumental for Bechem, having helped them reach the finals of the FA Cup where he ended the campaign with three goals in 5 games in the cup competition.



Okrah later moved to Swedish side BK Hacken on loan before joining Sudanese giants Al Merreikh the following year. He crossed the carpet to join rivals Al Hilal Omdurman after a season.



He has also played for NorthEast United in India and Egyptian side Smouha SC.



