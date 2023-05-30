Tanzanian giants Simba part ways with Augustine Okrah

Augustine Okrah

Former Bechem United forward Augustine Okrah has reportedly parted ways by mutual consent with Tanzanian powerhouse, SC Simba.

Okrah in July 2022, switched from Bechem United to Simba on a year deal subject to a further renewal.



The pacey winger kicked his Simba career off on a sweet path grabbing goals in pre-season games for the Lions of Msimbazi but failed to keep his consistency hence both parties deciding to go their separate ways.



He last featured for Simba in December 2022, making only four appearances and scoring four goals during his stay with the club.

Before he departed the shores of Ghana for East Africa in 2022, Okrah scored 14 goals in 32 matches in the Ghana Premier League with Bechem finishing at the 3rd position which is club's best position in the Ghanaian top-flight.



He helped them reach the finals of the FA Cup, ending the campaign with three goals in 5 games.



LSN/KPE