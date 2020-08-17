0
Sports News Mon, 17 Aug 2020

Click for Market Deals →

Tanzanian giants Young Africans SC chase the signature of Ghanaian goalkeeper Kofi Mensah

78202044204 0f72ylkxws 233249376803 Status 088a791c29054bd0a6a56d5934087b54 887x57046987826268385999 Ghanaian goalkeeper Kofi Mensah

Listen to the Article

As Tanzanian giants Young Africans SC is aiming at wrestling to win the league from bitterest rivals Simba SC next season, they are augmenting their squad with top quality.

The latest to be on the radar of the Yellow and Greens is Ghanaian goalkeeper Kofi Mensah who plays in Zambia.

The 23-year-old has been in scintillating form in the Zambia Super League for Power Dynamos.

Young Africans want to sign Mensah to bolster their goalkeeping department for the 2020/2021 campaign.

"Young Africans are interested in Mensah from Power Dynamos. With inconsistencies and injuries in their goalkeeping department, the club is considering making an offer for Mensah for next season,”  a close source told DucorSports.com

Kofi Mensah left Ghana for Lusaka Dynamos in 2019 after ending his stint with Ghana Premier League side Karela United.

After a short stints at Lusaka Dynamos, Mensah switched camp to sign for Power Dynamos

He is former Ghana U-17 and U-20 shot stopper.

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Related Articles: