Tariq Lamptey assists twice as Brighton beat Manchester United at Old Trafford

Tariq Lamptey

Ghana defender, Tariq Lamptey was in sensational form for Brighton as they travelled to Old Trafford to beat Manchester United following the resumption of the English Premier League after the international break.

Lamptey was left out of Ghana's games against the Central African Republic and Liberia after just making a return from injury.



The English-born right-back made his return to action since March in the game against Newcastle United before the international break.



Roberto De Zerbi handed the Black Stars defender a starting role against Manchester United and the 22-year-old delivered by providing two assists in the 3-1 win.



The Seagulls opened the scoring in the first half through English-born Ghanaian Danny Welbeck before Lamptey served the assist for the second after the break, which was finished by Pascal Gross.



Lamptey then created Joao Predro's goal and Brighton's third as De Zerbi's men tore apart Manchester United in front of their own fans.



Late in the game, Tunisian youngster Hannibal Mjebri pulled one back for the host.

